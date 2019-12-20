Suspect in custody after man shot at Oklahoma City mall

Authorities said the father of the suspect in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City mall in which one man was critically wounded convinced his son to surrender.

This Dec. 20, 2019 photo provided by the Oklahoma County jail shows Elizha Sanders. Authorities say Sanders, suspected of shooting another man during an argument inside an Oklahoma City mall, is jailed after turning himself in to police. Police say investigators identified Sanders as the suspect Thursday night and Sanders met officers overnight in the nearby community of Moore. (Oklahoma County jail via AP)

Police say 24-year-old Elizha Sanders was arrested early Friday for the Thursday shooting of 22-year-old Gerron Cobb.

Jail records show Sanders is being held on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting forced Penn Square Mall to close as police spent hours searching stores and clearing out shoppers.

Cobb was shot in the chest and police say he remains hospitalized.

Police say witnesses reported the two men were arguing before the shooting.

