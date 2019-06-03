Suspect in custody after reportedly slamming into patrol vehicle

MEDIA RELEASE:

On Sunday, June 2, 2019 at approximately 7:30 pm Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to a residence in Ellsworth Township for a domestic incident.

Upon arrival at the intersection of 677th St. and 410th Ave. an officer observed the reported suspect vehicle, A 2008 Saturn Vue, south bound on 677th Street. The officer stopped in an attempt to speak with the operator when he determined the suspect vehicle was traveling too fast and was heading towards the fully marked patrol vehicle. The officer exited the patrol vehicle just prior to the suspect vehicle colliding with his squad. After impact the patrol vehicle was pushed across the roadway and rolled over into the south ditch. The Saturn Vue continued forward across the road and into an open field. The operator, identified as Luke Anderson, 39yoa of Ellsworth, WI, was arrested on scene for suspicion of operating while intoxicated and the domestic abuse incident. The officer was not injured during this incident.

Mr. Anderson was transported from the scene to the River Falls Area Hospital by Ellsworth Ambulance Service with undetermined injuries. Mr. Anderson was subsequently transferred to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ellsworth Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.