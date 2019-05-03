Suspect in custody in Tomah death investigation

PRESS RELEASE

Date/Time of Incident: 5-3-19 / 5:55PM

Type of Incident: Death Investigation

Place of Occurrence: Jodi Circle, Tomah WI

The Tomah Police Department received a report of a medical emergency at a residence on Jodi Circle in the City of Tomah. Officers from the Tomah Police Department and members of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service responded to the residence and began life saving measures on the patient. The patient was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital where further life saving measures were performed. Despite the extensive efforts by emergency personnel, the patient did not survive.

Due to information gathered, the medical emergency transitioned to a death investigation and a suspect was developed. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later in the downtown area in Tomah during a high-risk vehicle contact.

There is no danger to the community as a result of this incident. Further information will be released at a later time.

The Tomah Police Department was assisted by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.