Suspect in officer- involved shooting at Indianhead Motel appears in court

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting at the Indianhead Motel appeared in Chippewa County Court Tuesday.

Court documents show 48-year-old Christopher Knyphausen was informed of his charges and received a copy of the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Knyphausen is charged with battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and making terrorist threats, both felonies, after he called into dispatch telling officers he knew they were looking for them and that he had a gun. He was shot by Deputy Adam Prorok who is a member of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and Eau Claire County Regional SWAT team.

Knyphausen is scheduled to be in court next on Nov. 11. He is still being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

