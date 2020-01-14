Suspect in officer- involved shooting at Indianhead Motel enters not guilty plea

The suspect in the officer- involved shooting at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls has entered a not guilty plea.

Court documents show 49-year-old Christopher Knyphausen has entered a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea. The court accepted the plea and a status and exam are to be scheduled.

The complaint says Knyphausen is charged with battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and making terrorist threats, both felonies, after he called into dispatch telling officers he knew they were looking for them and that he had a gun. He was shot by Deputy Adam Prorok who is a member of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and Eau Claire County Regional SWAT team.

