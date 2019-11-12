Suspect named in stabbing over Popeyes chicken sandwich

Updated: Tue 6:05 PM, Nov 12, 2019

OXON HILL, Md. (CNN) - Police have named a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes.

Police have named Ricoh McClain, 30, as the suspect in a deadly stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes restaurant. (Source: Prince George's County Police Department via CNN)

Prince George’s County Police Department says they’re looking for Ricoh McClain, 30.

There is a warrant out for his arrest on charges including first- and second-degree murder.

Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, was killed on November 4 outside the fast food restaurant. Police say he apparently cut a line for the restaurant’s re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him.

