Suspect not located after Buffalo County domestic incident

Officials say a suspect has not been located after a Buffalo County domestic incident happened Monday around 9:45 a.m. along State Highway 88.

Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Brock Schultz from Mondovi was involved a domestic incident where a firearm was discharged.

Schultz is being labeled as the suspect by authorities and they say he fled the area.

If you have anymore information, you are asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 608-685-4433.