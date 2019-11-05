Suspect taken into custody in endangered missing person case

A suspect has been taken into custody regarding the case of an endangered missing person case.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 21-year-old Talin Ross was taken into custody Tuesday in the Phoenix area. Ross was seen with missing 15-year-old Cassandra Garza.

Court records show Ross has a felony warrant out for sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Officials say Garza is from Ripon and may be carrying a fake Arizona ID card identifying herself as 18-year-old “Sage Salvador”. Garza is five feet five inches tall weighing 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a nose piercing and wears purple and blue glasses. She also has a scar on her left leg.

The DOJ says Garza was last seen in the Tucson, AZ area. Garza and Talin were seen together in a gray 2003 Pontiac Bonneville with a Wisconsin license plate reading ACM1642.

