Suspect taken to Chippewa County jail after shots fired, victim expected to survive

The Eau Claire Police say 22-year-old Kyle Baker has been transported to the Chippewa County Jail after officials were notified of shots fired on May 24.

Officials say through conducted interviews, Kyle Baker had gotten into an altercation with the victim. Baker then shot the victim with a handgun.

No other suspects are being sought in this case and the victim is expected to survive.

The report of shots fired came on May 24 at roughly 10:50 p.m. and no location was given on the 9-1-1 call. A local hospital then reported to police that they had a victim that had been shot in the 3300 block of Reno Drive in Eau Claire.