Suspect wanted in church theft

A local church has been dealing with an unusual string of thefts since July. Now, the Eau Claire Police Department is getting involved.

After four months of thefts, ECPD has pictures of the possible suspect. Although the pictures do not show his face clearly, police hope his leg tattoo will lead to an arrest. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church says they are trying to make their church resemble the, “Light of Christ.” But, the string of thefts is making that mission difficult.

ECPD Public Information Officer Bridget Coit said the thefts are unique in nature.

“Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on Fall Street in Eau Claire has had some unique and different theft since the middle of summer,” she said. “In July, August, September and now October, there have been outside decorative lights that have been stolen from the property.”

Officer Coit says they do not know if the most recent theft is connected to the prior incidents.

Until recently, neither Eau Claire Police nor the church had any idea who was doing this. In an effort to stop the thefts, the church added two security cameras. One is facing down Birch Street and another is facing down Fall Street.

“We know the thefts have been occurring in the overnight hours, some of the photos are hard to see,” Coit said. “But, it does appear to be a male suspect with some facial hair and there appears to be a distinct tattoo on one of his legs.”

Our Redeemer Lutheran church pastor Jeff Carlson told us the lights cost about $20 a piece. He also says two game cameras were stolen from the church.

“We know this type of theft is not the biggest issue in Eau Claire, but it is a quality of life issue, especially for that neighborhood and especially because it is unique in that this type of theft has occurred to them four different times,” Coit said.

She and Carlson say people need to stay vigilant and look out for their neighbors.

“You know what's normal in your neighborhood and what is not,” Coit said. “If you see something suspicious, call us right away. We would rather check on it and have it be nothing, than to miss it.”

Coit said the next step for the Eau Claire Police Department is to identify the person in the photos.

“Now that we have a suspect in the one that occurred at the end of October, it will help us potentially fill in the gaps since this summer.”

If you have any information on the thefts or the man in the photo, contact Eau Claire County Crimestoppers or the Eau Claire Police Department.

