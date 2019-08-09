Suspect who threatened pastor, charged on six counts

A local pastor encountered a thief in the entryway of his home on August 7. The suspect tried to rob him while holding a machete.

According to a criminal complaint, 40-year-old Dirk Ballard has been charged in connection to that incident.

Ballard has been charged with attempted armed robbery with threat or force, armed burglary, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and more.

The criminal complaint says a person called 911 because an unknown man with a large knife had entered his home. This person was identified as Caleb Schaller, a pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Officials say Schaller was in possession of the large machete when they arrived, as he had taken it off of the suspect.

Ballard was later located in Fall Creek after crashing a car that had been stolen a block away from Schaller’s residence on Harrison Street.

His cash bond is set at $10,000.

Ballard’s next court date is scheduled for September 9.

