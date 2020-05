Police say the suspect who robbed a Medford pharmacy at gunpoint Friday has not been identified.

Chief of Police Chad Liske says it was reported that a lone male wearing a mask entered the Medford Healthmart Pharmacy and demanded narcotics at gunpoint.

Officials say no one was injured and the pharmacy staff cooperated with the suspect.

The suspect reportedly got into a black colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and left northbound on Main Street.