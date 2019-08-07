Suspicious device in Wisconsin Rapids, officials seek charges

Marathon-Onedia County Bomb squad responded to a suspicious device in the backseat of a vehicle.

According to Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the device was determined not to be active but did consist of several shotgun shells in a tube wrapped with electrical tape and was roughly 12 inches long. The device also contained nail wrapped at the end, and a push button for possible activation.

Officials are requesting charges against Sean Curry, 36 from Wisconsin Rapids, for possession of the device.

The incident happened on July 27.

Law enforcement says the general public was not in any danger.

