A Green Bay Packers fan experience is having Packers players ride kids' bikes to and from training camp practices.

WEAU's Bob Gallaher was one "kid" who tried to get in on the fun in 2003.

On that day, Bob's hopes of landing a hometown hero appeared to fade away, as each Packers player pedaled away.

But this story had a happy ending thanks to defensive end Eabeer Gbaja-Biamila, better known KGB.

Bob and his sideburns appreciated the opportunity!