TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on Highway 53 due to pavement buckling

Updated: Fri 5:22 PM, May 31, 2019

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU)-- Altoona Police say the Highway 53 northbound lanes are at a standstill due to the pavement buckling.

It happened around 4:30 Friday afternoon at mile marker 89, near the River Prairie exit.

We're hearing reports of lots of backed up traffic. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

 