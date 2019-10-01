TSA 'REAL ID' law to take effect in one year

If you plan to travel by plane around this time next year, you'll need to make sure you have the proper ID.

By October 1, 2020, passengers flying by plane will need to have an updated license due to the new REAL ID law.

"To board an aircraft domestically, you need to have a REAL ID driver’s license if you're showing your Wisconsin ID or driver’s license,” said DMV administrator, Kristina Boardman. “There are other forms of federal identification that are acceptable like a passport."

There are currently two different types of IDs available in Wisconsin, the standard card and the REAL ID compliant card which has a star in the top right corner.

Even though the new regulations don't start for another year, if you have an expiring license within the next year, you have to specify that you need the new ID with the star in the corner.

DMV officials also said if you plan to travel after the deadline, to get your ID replaced as soon as possible.

This is due to the influx of people that will be applying for new IDs right before the deadline.

Many people told WEAU 13 News that they had no idea they needed the new card.

"I went in and they never told me anything about it,” said airline passenger, Janice Randen. “So I come home, and somebody, I think it was my doctor, asked did you get the new license? Did you get the kind you could fly with, I don't know, they didn't say anything. So he showed me his and so I'll have to get that."

Randen said her license expired recently and she never received a letter telling her she had the option for the new ID and no one at the DMV mentioned anything to her either.

While the new regulation may seem tedious and confusing to some, others say that they are glad to have an extra security measure.

"I think it's great,” said Airline Passenger Glen Quilling. “We want to be safe when we fly and I think it's a good idea."

Several other passengers agreed with Quilling.

"To increase security I feel is a good idea,” said Dawn Redlin. “They're looking out for the best interests of all of us who use the airlines and fly."

Federal Security Director for TSA Wisconsin, Mark Lendvay, said the new regulations will assist the TSA in cracking down on fraudulent identifications.

"REAL ID adds another layer of security by further preventing and deterring the ability to evade detection and use a fraudulent identification,” Lendvay said.

Boardman stressed the current ID people have is still valid for driving and other identification purposes, but if it doesn’t have the star in the corner, it cannot be used for boarding a plane.

For more information on the REAL ID law, click here.

