TV anchor’s meeting with Kobe Bryant sent #GirlDads trending

Dads with daughters inspired by Kobe Bryant’s special bond with his 13-year-old Gianna took to social media to celebrate their own.

Students walk beside a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Dads with daughters inspired by Kobe Bryant's special bond with his 13-year-old Gianna took to social media to celebrate their own daughters in words and photos using the hashtag #GirlDads. Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Aaron Favila/AP)

Using the hashtags #GirlDads and #GirlDad, millions of dads, daughters and girl moms shared photos and appreciations after ESPN anchor Elle Duncan offered a tearful, personal remembrance of her chance meeting with Bryant two years ago.

She was pregnant with a girl and Bryant told her how proud he was of his daughters.

Her story spread quickly in the aftermath of Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend, his ball-playing teen and seven others in Calabasas, California.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.