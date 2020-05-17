Tabby's Catfe permanently closing due to pandemic

A unique restaurant in downtown Menomonie is closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tabby's Catfe opened in downtown Menomonie in June of 2017. Co-owner Karlyn Davis says the restaurant was a special place for those who loved helping animals in need.

“I've always had a love for cats. Cats have always been a huge part of my life,” Davis says. “It was really great to be able to adopt so many different cats that maybe wouldn't have the opportunity to be adopted in a shelter environment.”

When Davis and her sister-in-law Amanda first opened Tabby's Catfe, their goal was to create a safe place for cats to find forever homes.

“We did our best to really make the cat room feel like a living room so the cats felt like they were at home and you felt like you were at home when you were there,” Davis says.

Thanks to a partnership with the Dunn County Humane Society, 64 cats were adopted from Tabby's in just under three years.

“If you can create an open space like Tabby's, they can kind of live normally,” Davis says. “A lot of people said what is nice about meeting a cat at Tabby's is that you get to meet the cat for who it is. Shelter life can be stressful for an animal.”

But Tabby's, like many small businesses across the country faced some hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis and her sister-in-law made the tough decision to close Tabby's for good on May 8th. For Dunn County Humane Society kennel manager Jamie Wagner, the closing of Tabby's means the end of a partnership.

'It was heartbreaking. I wasn't super surprised because of the struggles of small businesses and what this pandemic has done,” Davis says. “It was very sad to see his chapter end.”

“I think I'm going to miss going there everyday,” Davis says. “We ended up meeting some really great customers and people who came in everyday and people who had some really great stories, who really benefited from Tabby's."

Even though Tabby's is closed, Davis says she is already working on other partnerships with the Dunn County Humane Society to continue helping cats get adopted.

“Because we do own other businesses, we do have the opportunity to continue the relationship and fundraising together,” Davis says. “This won't be the last time that you hear of the Davis' and the Humane Society working together.”