Taco Bell says adios to fan favorites on menu

Updated: Fri 8:37 AM, Aug 30, 2019

(WVUE) - Taco Bell is going taco bye.

In a move described as “decluttering a closet,” the fast food chain is bidding adios to nine menu items.

That includes two Doritos Locos Tacos flavors that have been popular with late night eaters since 2013.

The chain is also making changes to its menu board to help highlight new options and make it easier to order.

Ordering tacos hasn’t really been a challenge, but that’s cool. Unfortunately, no more Cool Ranch …

Say goodbye to:

  • Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos
  • Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
  • Chips and Salsa
  • Double Tostada
  • Power Menu Burrito
  • Beefy Mini Quesadilla
  • XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
  • Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
  • Double Decker Taco

The new menu changes go into effect on Sept. 12. There’s no word on if they’re adding a chicken sandwich. Full disclosure - the author of this article did not reach out to Taco Bell about that.

