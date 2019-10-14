Taco Bell seasoned beef recalled due to possible metal shavings

An Ohio-based company is recalling seasoned beef served at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide that may contain metal shavings. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Updated: Mon 9:51 PM, Oct 14, 2019

(Gray News) - An Ohio company is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef used for taco and burrito filling at Taco Bell locations nationwide that may contain metal shavings.

Kenosha Beef International is recalling cases containing eight 5 lb. bags of Taco Bell Seasoned Beef Taco and Burrito Filling with use by dates of “L2 11/4/19” to “L2 11/18/19.”

The beef was shipped to five separate distribution centers and from there shipped to Taco Bell restaurants around the United States.

The problem was discovered on Saturday when the firm notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that it had received three complaints from consumers.

So far, there have been no reports of injury, but anyone with concerns should contact a health care provider.

The FSIS is concerned that there may still be recalled beef in restaurant refrigerators. Restaurant management who have purchased this beef are urged not to serve them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Dennis Vignieri, president and CEO of Kenosha Beef International, at (262) 859-2272, ext. 1205.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus