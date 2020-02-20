Hundreds to take the plunge for Special Olympics

Hundreds of Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters from across Chippewa Valley and beyond will be "Freezin' for a Reason" as they plunge into icy water to raise funds for SOWI athletes on February 23, 2020 at Half-Moon Beach beginning at 12:00 p.m.

The Eau Claire Polar Plunge is one of 13 Polar Plunges that take place in cities across Wisconsin in 2020. Money raised in this unique winter tradition helps SOWI athletes compete in games at the state, national and even international level, in addition to helping with health and wellness programs that enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities year-round. Last year in Eau Claire, plungers raised almost $45,000 for SOWI athletes. Statewide, thousands of brave and generous participants brought in more than $1.3 million.

