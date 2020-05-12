Take your indoor campout to the next level!

Many outdoor enthusiasts are missing the campgrounds right now. For the diehards, it's even been a bit too chilly to have a backyard campout with the kids. Kennedy and I did the next best thing. We had a living room campout with some fun details to make it as realistic as possible.

First comes the fort. We built a tent in the living room with blankets, chairs and a lantern!

No campout is complete without s'mores! We turned this tasty treat into a bit of a science experiement...making the dessert without any fire! Take a shoebox and line the bottom with black construction paper and the lid with foil wrap. Place open-faced s'more sandwiches in the box and cover with plastic wrap. Then put the box in the sun and in about an hour you'll have melted chocolatey goodness! The foil reflects the sun down to the s'mores, the black paper draws the sun in as well and the plastic wrap keeps the heat in the box. Kennedy said the result was delicious!

To add a final realistic touch, we turned to Travel Wisconsin's Facebook page. Every Thursday at 7 p.m., the tourism organization posts an hour-long virtual campfire, complete with crackling sounds and a beautiful view. It's a wonderful way to connect with other Wisconsinites during this time.

Happy camping!