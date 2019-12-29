Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters and their supporters carry a representation of the Afghan national flag and a Taliban flag while riding in a motorized vehicle, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)
Updated: Sun 12:07 PM, Dec 29, 2019

(AP) - The Taliban say they have agreed to a temporary cease-fire nationwide.

It provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed.

A peace deal would allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America’s longest.

The U.S. wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not used as a base by terrorist groups.

The U.S. currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The duration of the cease-fire announced Sunday was not specified but it is being suggested it would last for 10 days.

The Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus