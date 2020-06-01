Athlete chat with Tanner Marsh of Mondovi

Junior Tanner Marsh of Mondovi ran for over 1,400 yards this season helping lead the Buffaloes to an undefeated regular season and losing to the eventual state champs in a game that went down to the wire. Tanner was ready to flip that script in baseball until the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we knew it and a lot of other guys knew it too that we really had the team this year and we were so excited for it. It really sucks about missing this year because I think we could’ve went all the way,” Tanner said.

This year would have been huge for Tanner in terms of receiving college looks. Marsh has received division one interest but after losing his season and a lot of his summer baseball season, things continue to be tough.

Tanner said, “those coaches can’t come to our games, any of our summer ball games through July, we don’t have any tournaments in August, and so it is like wow, my junior summer I was looking for and excited to play for and it’s kind of not worthless, but it’s not close to what it could’ve been.”

After being all-conference as a sophomore and leading the team with a .484 batting average, 3 homeruns, 11 double, 3 triples and chipping in with 14 stolen bases, all Tanner can do is push forward and hope college coaches give him a chance.

“Coming from Mondovi you don’t get a whole lot of looks playing in that small town. The biggest thing is to keep working I got to tell myself to keep working. There are a lot of really good players out there, there are a lot of good players that are trying to go D1 out there like me,” said Tanner.

Tanner is the top ranked uncommitted high school outfielder in the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2021.

