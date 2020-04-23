Taste of the Valley canceled

It is with regret that the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club with the support of the presenting sponsor, PESI, has made the difficult decision to cancel Taste of the Valley originally scheduled for

Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Phoenix Park.

This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of the community, vendors, and volunteers with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of COVID-19.

Proceeds from Taste of the Valley support After Hours Rotary’s mission of eradicating food insecurity and serving our neighbors in the Chippewa Valley.

A portion of the funds help provide turkey dinners during their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive in the fall. In 2019 the Club packed and delivered meals to 72 families in only its fourth year.

Taste of the Valley will be back stronger than ever in 2021 to bring the best the Chippewa Valley has to offer in culinary arts with entertainment and activities for children of all ages.

