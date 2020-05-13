Tavern League of WI: Bars can "open immediately" after Supreme Court ruling

Shortly after the State Supreme Court blocked the extended 'Safer at Home' order, the Tavern League of Wisconsin posted to social media saying Wisconsin bars can "open immediately."

The powerful trade association also encouraged bar owners to follow Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines as well information on the league's website.

Tavern League Executive Director Pete Madland too confirmed several hours after the ruling that the league does not support bars or other establishments breaking the law. Madland asks all businesses to follow local as well state public health directives.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state Supreme Court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended the mandate for another month without consulting legislators.

The 4-3 ruling marks a defeat for Evers as Republican legislators, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and with the aid of the conservative-controlled high court, continue to chip away at the Democratic governor’s powers.

Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March that closed schools and nonessential businesses. The closures battered the state economy, but Evers argued they were necessary to slow the virus’ spread. The order was supposed to lift April 24, but Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm, an Evers appointee, extended it to May 26.