Tavern League of Wisconsin offers free rides home on New Year's Eve

If you plan to ring in the New Year at a party make sure you have a plan to get home safe. Rideshare programs like Lyft and Uber are there to help, but the Tavern League of Wisconsin has their own safe ride program as well.

There are more than one dozen restaurant or bar locations in Eau Claire County alone that participate in the safe ride program. But all counties throughout the state have members that take part in the program.

If you have had too much to drink, all you have to do is tell the bartender at a safe ride location, who will call you a taxi to get you home safely at no cost.

You cannot use a safe ride to go bar hopping, only to go to your home address or a hotel you are staying at. Last year, safe rides provided more than 93,000 rides to customers statewide and more than 1500 of those rides were in Eau Claire County.

The program is funded partially by the surcharge on OWI convictions and the rest is paid by tavern league members. This program runs 365 days a year but can be important on nights like tonight.

For a full list of participating locations click here.

