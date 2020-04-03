Tavern League of Wisconsin wants permission for online alcohol delivery

The Tavern League of Wisconsin (TLW) is petitioning legislation for permission for bars and restaurants to partake in online alcohol delivery.

This comes as bars and restaurants are limited to carry out only under Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order.

According to the group, many members of the TLW do not have restaurant licenses, meaning alcohol sales are their only source of income. The TLW says permitting people 21 and over to order alcohol online would help keep these businesses afloat.

“We are in very uncharted territory here business wise,” says Tavern league spokesperson, Scott Stenger. “It would help a lot of our members with a lot of cash flow and also to draw down some of that inventory that was up as a result of St Patrick’s Day.”

The TLW is only asking for permission for alcohol delivery for the duration of the Safer at Home order.

“I think people are at home and a lot of places are delivering groceries and that kind of thing and I think a lot of folks especially in smaller places want to help out their local establishment, their local tavern, their local restaurant and if they can help by buying a 12 pack or case of beer from that it’s an opportunity to do that,” Stenger says.

To read the full petition, click here.