Teacher gets standing ovation as 750th COVID-19 patient discharged at NY hospital

A Brooklyn teacher and COVID-19 patient received great fanfare when she was discharged from a Long Island hospital. She was the 750th person to leave the facility on her road to recovery.

511-bed NYU Winthrop Medical Center on Long Island discharges its 750th coronavirus patient Tuesday, a cause for celebration. (Source: CNN)

Deborah Priester was surrounded by cheering health care workers at NYU Winthrop Medical Center as she left in a wheelchair. She said she was grateful for those who helped care for her during the peak of the outbreak.

“The staff is phenomenal. Thank you very much, staff. Thank you for being professional staff, caring and loving," Priester said. "They go the extra mile. Not only can you say I am a professional, but you could also say compassionate, and I understand what you are feeling at this time.”

The mid-size hospital only has 511 beds, which is why 750 recoveries mean so much to many at the medical center. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the suburban hospital one of eight hot spots in the state. Its first COVID-19 case happened six weeks ago.

NYU Winthrop hopes this milestone will inspire others at mid-size hospitals fighting the new coronavirus throughout the U.S.

