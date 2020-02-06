Teacher placed on leave for tweet about Limbaugh's cancer

A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher has been placed on leave after tweeting that it was "awesome" that conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh has cancer.

The district says English teacher Travis Sarandos was placed on leave Wednesday pending an investigation. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Sarandos tweeted "limbaugh absolutely should have to suffer from cancer. it's awesome that he's dying, and hopefully it is as quick as it is painful."

Limbaugh announced earlier this week that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The announcement prompted a widespread response on social media.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that Limbaugh is a "national treasure who has made a difference on the airwaves of America for 30 years.

