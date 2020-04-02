Teachers trading in classrooms for computers

Teachers in the Eau Claire Area School District are now teaching from home, and that comes with its own challenges.

I think this is a very challenging time for all of us. Certainly we want our students to have really strong academic experiences during this time, but I think more than anything we need to take care of each other,” says Mary Ann Hardebeck, superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District.

Students might be feeling the strain of working on a computer instead of in the classroom, but the school district says it’s working hard to offer support to those who are struggling.

“We know that so much part of learning is being with your teacher but it's also being with your peers, but it's certainly doable in the short term and we want to make sure everyone has a good experience and if parents need support, they can reach out to their teacher or principal to get that support,” says Hardebeck.

Kelsey Maki, a fifth grade teacher at Manz Elementary, is adjusting her teaching to adapt to the new virtual climate.

“Right now we are trying to give students supplemental activities which means that we're just building off the learning that they've already done,” says Maki.

She is optimistic about what these changes will mean for teachers across the nation.

“Teaching from home is a lot different but I think it's gonna change the way that we teach forever, because we're finding all these new ways to teach, I think we're being innovative and creative,” she says.

However, teachers say they are getting hit hard by the lack of social contact with students.

“It's hard just not to be there with them while they're growing up, like you're missing all the moments with them.”

