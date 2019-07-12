Teams bring their 'A' game to local Kubb Championship games

Eau Claire is defending its title as the kubb capitol of North America with the 13th annual National Kubb Championships this weekend.

Kubb in Eau Claire

The festivities kicked off today with "kid kubb", where children get introduced to the sport.

The main tournament with nearly 500 kubb players starts tomorrow, and runs through Sunday.

Getting hundreds of people interested in such a niche sport can be difficult.

Organizers say that there has been a spike in interest in the Chippewa Valley and beyond.

The championships are free to attend all weekend.

For game instructions, http://www.usakubb.org/rules.php

