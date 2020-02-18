Tech Council Innovation Networks announces collaboration between Mayo and UW- Eau Claire

A new health care partnership in the Chippewa Valley is discussed today.

During a meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Eau Claire, collaboration was announced between Mayo and UW-Eau Claire - opening the door for research projects.

The president of the Wisconsin Technology Council says this collaboration is only the second of its kinds in the nation.

He says over time, this collaboration will improve health care for people in the Chippewa Valley and beyond.

Tom Still, president of Wisconsin Technology Council says, "Wisconsin didn't always have these kinds of collaborations and especially on the tech side, and now when you look at the strength of all of our institutions around the state, UW- Eau Claire and many others t's really growing and that's putting Wisconsin on the map"

Jamf in Eau Claire will also join the efforts through specific projects such as creating a home monitoring application on mobile devices for congenital heart disease.