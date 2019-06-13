Teen accused of fatally shooting friend after argument over video game controller

Updated: Thu 4:46 AM, Jun 13, 2019

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) - A 16-year-old boy in Georgia is charged with malice murder after the sheriff’s office says he killed his 17-year-old friend due to an argument over a video game controller.

Gonzalo Gonzalez-Ibarra, 17, was found dead after investigators say he and a friend argued over a controller for a video game. (Source: WSB/Cox/Douglas County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Mother Tammy Gonzalez wants answers after her 17-year-old son, Gonzalo Gonzalez-Ibarra, was found dead early Monday in a Douglas County, Ga., home.

Investigators say Gonzalez-Ibarra’s 16-year-old friend Gabriel Cruz shot him over a minor disagreement. The two reportedly argued over a controller for a video game.

However, Gonzalez believes the incident was part of a robbery. She says money was missing from her son’s wallet.

“All they had to do was ask, and my son would give,” Gonzalez said. “I wish he would have thought about who he hung with.”

Deputies charged Cruz with malice murder and tampering with evidence. They believe the 16-year-old manipulated the scene of the crime.

“Why would they even bother my son, trying to move my son, after they killed my baby?” Gonzalez said.

Several other teenagers were at the scene when Gonzalez-Ibarra was shot but ran away, according to a witness. Gonzalez feels some of those teens should also be facing charges.

"Why did they have to take my baby's life? Why?” she said.

The investigation remains open.

Copyright 2019 WSB, Cox, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
