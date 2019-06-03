Teen celebrates graduation with pizza party for homeless women, children

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - Instead of having a graduation party, one Texas teenager celebrated her accomplishment by giving back to the community through a pizza party for homeless women and children.

Leanne Carrasco, left, and her friends brought nearly 100 pizzas and 400 personal hygiene kits for the mission's residents, according to the public relations director. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Leanne Carrasco wanted to celebrate graduating from high school, but she also wanted to make a difference.

So, she threw a pizza party for homeless women and children at the Star of Hope Mission in Houston.

Carrasco, who has volunteered at the shelter many times over the years, brought nearly 100 pizzas and 400 personal hygiene kits for the residents, according to the mission’s public relations director.

The teenager says she wanted to make sure the women and children knew that someone cared.

"You don't see this all the time, and it's very fulfilling to know that I'm able to help others instead of just helping myself. It feels so amazing,” Carrasco said.

Carrasco says she hopes to make a career out of giving back. She plans to study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.

