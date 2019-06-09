Teen driving 105 mph blames hot wings, need for restroom, police say

MANITOBA, Canada (Gray News) - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police don’t believe there’s any excuse to be driving 105 miles per hour.

So when they saw a teenager doing just that in a red Chevrolet Camaro, they pulled the driver over.

Still, they said the teen offered an excuse anyway. The driver claimed to have eaten too many hot wings and was in a hurry to find a restroom.

Officers fined the teen 966 Canadian dollars for speeding and $203 for driving without a supervising driver. That translates to $881 in American currency.

The department posted a photo on Facebook that showed an officer clocked the Camaro at 170 kilometers per hour, which equals 105 mph.

