Teen in wheelchair scores touchdown with 8th-grade football team

Updated: Fri 9:53 AM, Oct 11, 2019

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF/CNN) - An Ohio teen who uses a wheelchair because of spina bifida got to score a touchdown with his eighth-grade football team.

Team manager Paul Townsend, who uses a wheelchair because of spina bifida, found the end zone in the football game Wednesday. (Source: WKEF/CNN)

Team manager Paul Townsend, with the support of his teammates, spiked the ball as he found the end zone Wednesday.

"It feels great," he said after the game.

Helena Baker, his mom, said she was proud of her son, who even helped draw up his big play.

"I love the fact that the team has made him a part of it, even though he can't walk and run the way they do. He uses wheels," she said.

His coach credited Townsend with supporting the team and said the touchdown play had been two years in the making.

"(He) does our water, does our equipment for us and he's at every game, home and away," the coach said.

Copyright 2019 WKEF via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
