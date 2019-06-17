Teenager dies from injuries in La Crosse County crash

A teenager is dead after a six vehicle crash in La Crosse County.

It happened Saturday around 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 53 and Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, a pickup pulling a trailer going south crossed into the north bound lane of traffic.

Deputies say several vehicles were struck while trying to avoid the pickup.

One north bound vehicle collided head on with the pickup.

Four people were taken to the hospital. One of those people, a 17-year-old passenger in the north bound vehicle later died.

The crash is still under investigation.