Teenager recovering from 'deep lacerations’ after shark attack at N.C. beach, officials say

A 17-year-old in North Carolina is recovering after officials say she sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic and hand areas in a shark attack. (Source: Gray News)
Updated: Sun 11:36 PM, Jun 02, 2019

FORT MACON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials say a 17-year-old girl bitten by a shark off the North Carolina coast is recovering and in good condition, WITN reports.

Vidant Medical Center identified the victim of a Sunday afternoon shark attack as 17-year-old Paige Winter. She sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic and hand areas, according to officials.

Winter is in good condition at the Greenville, N.C., hospital after the attack at Fort Macon State Park.

“Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety,” officials said.

Officials say Winter’s family is expressing appreciation for first responders and others who helped with the rescue, including her father.

