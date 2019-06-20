Teenagers help revitalize La Crosse through summer program

For most teenagers, summer is spent at overnight camps or working their first jobs.

But for 21 people 16-18 years old in La Crosse, they're spending the summer helping the community.

"Signing up for this was my way of giving back to all the years that I never was able to give back. And I feel like this was a really great opportunity for me because not a lot of places have programs like this," said La Crosse Central High Junior Abbi Lisick.

Through a program called the Mayor's Crew, which is put together by the city of La Crosse and WisCorps, the group of 21 will complete various hands-on projects.

This year, the Mayor's Crew had a record number of applicants for the six-week summer program.

"I did it last year and I had so much fun with it and I just wanted to get off my butt, off of the couch for a while. Make some money, make some friends, do some more work," said La Crosse Central High Senior Spencer Cleven.

The Mayor's Crew will help complete projects for non-profits, clean up parks and trails and help homeowners in La Crosse.

"We have our basic home repair program where we help homeowners who might be low income, elderly or disabled. We help them do yard work and home projects that they might not be able to complete themselves," said WisCorps Community Crew Coordinator Caroline Kerr.

Thursday, the three different crews were putting together garden kits for Habitat for Humanity and working at the Kane Street Community Garden and one of the GROW La Crosse gardens.

Crew leaders hope the experience can give the teens a new appreciation for their community, and a potential future.

"All the different environmental career possibilities that are out there and all these different things that you can do to contribute to your community and our environment and just help continue to make this a special and well taken care of place," said Kerr.

A summer for these teens well spent.

Homeowners who live in La Crosse and are interesting in applying for a Mayor's Crew to assist them with basic home repairs can email chad.duchateau@wiscorps.org or call (608) 799-5183.