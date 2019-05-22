Teen’s body dropped off at Mass. hospital, the day after she ran away from home

Updated: Wed 3:07 AM, May 22, 2019

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH/CNN) - The family of a 13-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead after a man dropped her off at a Massachusetts hospital, is demanding answers, as authorities investigate.

A day after she ran away from home, 13-year-old Chloe Ricard was pronounced dead after a man dropped her off at the emergency room. (Source: Family photos/WHDH/CNN)

Mother Deborah Goldsmith is reeling over the death of her 13-year-old daughter, Chloe Ricard.

"I’m going to miss her. She’s my baby. Nothing is going to be the same without her,” Goldsmith said. “She was such a good baby, such a great, loving 13-year-old.”

Chloe was pronounced dead Monday evening at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass., a short time after she was dropped off at the emergency room. She had gone into cardiac arrest.

The man who brought the 13-year-old in left after alerting hospital staff she was in need of help, according to the district attorney’s office. Police later located him using surveillance video.

“I want to shake somebody and say, ‘Why would you do that? Why would you bring her to the hospital lifeless, dead? Why didn’t you call an ambulance?’" Goldsmith said.

The teenager’s stepfather, Brian Dolan, says his heart broke when he was called to the hospital to identify her.

“It had to be one of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to do in my life,” he said. “I’m beside myself. This shouldn’t have happened. This kid was 13 years old.”

Chloe’s family says she ran away from home Sunday, but her friends told them she was doing OK.

No arrests have been made in connection with the 13-year-old’s death, which is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The cause and manner of her death have not been released. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy.

Copyright 2019 WHDH, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
