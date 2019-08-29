Teens, fast food and depression: A new study says there’s a connection

Updated: Thu 5:03 PM, Aug 29, 2019

(CNN) – A new study suggests a possible link between unhealthy food and depression in teenagers.

Study says fast food may contribute to teen depression. (Source: CNN)

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham were behind the report.

They analyzed 84 middle school kids from low-income communities in Birmingham.

Tests found high levels of sodium and low levels of potassium in the group.

Researches also saw symptoms of depression, not only among the children but their parents, too.

A year and a half later, researchers tested the group again and noticed additional signs of depression.

High sodium indicates a diet high in processed foods and unhealthy snacks, according to the study.

Low potassium can come from a lack of healthy fruits and vegetables in their diets.

