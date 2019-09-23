Television celebrity chef, restaurateur Carl Ruiz dies at 44

Updated: Mon 7:45 AM, Sep 23, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Television celebrity chef and restaurateur Carl Ruiz has died. He was 44.
His New York City restaurant, La Cubana, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz died Sunday at age 44. (Source: Instagram|La Cubana via CNN)

The restaurant said "no words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of their dear friend and brother." The cause of death was not immediately clear.

An Institute of Culinary Education graduate, Ruiz made frequent appearances on The Food Network channel as a competitive chef and judge. He also opened a slew of restaurants around the world.

La Cubana, his most recent restaurant, opened in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood in June and features the cuisine of his Cuban heritage. The restaurant said it plans to honor Ruiz’s memory by establishing a scholarship for aspiring chefs.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus