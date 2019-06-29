Temperatures heat to 90 degrees in Eau Claire

Temperatures are heating up to 90 degrees in Eau Claire and summer weather is in full swing.

“I just love how hot it is and I love seeing everyone out,” says Taylor Matthews of Eau Claire who enjoys floating on the river with friends to beat the heat.

“It's free, it's easy, you can enjoy some cold beverages and hang out with friends and just go floating,” Matthews says.

However when extreme temperatures hit, it’s important to stay safe.

The Mayo Clinic recommends staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and avoiding the sun during the afternoon when it’s at its peak.

Some people are embracing the heat by spending time outside and going to the beach and others prefer to avoid it.

“I go to the library because they have air conditioning,” says Henry Sollberger of Eau Claire.

While the heat may be uncomfortable for some people, others prefer it to the alternative.

“We had a long winter so I'm looking forward to having warm weather,” Matthews says.

As the summer heat continues, health officials warn to look out for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea and fatigue.

