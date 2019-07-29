Temporary drawdown of Chippewa Falls Flowage

Xcel Energy will be conducting a four foot drawdown of the Chippewa Falls Flowage starting August 11. The drawdown will allow an inspection of the submerged portions of the powerhouse at the Chippewa Falls Dam.

Xcel Energy says that access to the public boat landing located off of Pumphouse Road, the downstream canoe take-out, and the fishing near the canoe take-out may be limited at times.

The inspection and concrete repairs will take place the week of August 19. Once the flowage work is completed, it will be slowly refilled over three days.

