Testing event to raise awareness of HIV

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and to raise awareness on the topic, The Health Department and AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin are hosting a testing event.

The HIV testing will happen Thursday night at Scooters in Eau Claire starting at 9 p.m. It will be offered at no cost to those who qualify, which include; people who haven’t ever been tested, people with a history of injection drug use, men who have sex with men and anyone who has had unprotected sex with multiple partners.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. In Wisconsin, around 1,000 people are unaware of their HIV status.

People with certain risk factors should get tested more often.

To learn more about the testing and risk factors, visit the CDC’s website: https://npin.cdc.gov/nhtd/.

