Texas' Rep. Hurd wants FBI to monitor social media to prevent mass shootings

Updated: Thu 4:02 PM, Sep 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (GrayDC) In the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Midland and Odessa in the past two months, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said the FBI should be able to search through public social media companies to disrupt future attacks.

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) discusses safety measures to thwart future mass shootings. (Source: GrayDC)

"The only way to disrupt things is to get the right information in the right people's hands at the right times," said Hurd.

The Congressman said the FBI is getting overwhelmed by the number of leads from social media companies about future possible attacks.

"We all agree that there are certain people we should keep weapons out of their hands," he said.

