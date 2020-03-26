Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary for rest of year as coronavirus outbreak hurts restaurant industry

As restaurants across the country are losing business because of the coronavirus outbreak, a CEO of a popular chain has decided to stop taking a salary for the remainder of 2020.

Texas Roadhouse (Source: WAFF/Gray News)

Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor has agreed to forego his salary from March 18 until January 2021, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The filing states the additional funds will be made available to assist front-line hourly restaurant employees.

Many of the chain's dining rooms are closed, but Texas Roadhouse remains open for business with its to-go and curbside services.

“The bottom line is these are challenging times, and we are all in this together,” Taylor said in a letter to guests on the company’s website. “We will continue to do our best to adapt to your needs and help support every community we serve in a safe way.”

Texas Roadhouse has borrowed money from creditors in order to help financially position itself as restaurants expect to lose revenue.

The National Restaurant Association has estimated more than 3 million jobs have been lost through the first 22 days of March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.