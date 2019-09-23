Texas WWII veteran wants 100 cards for his 100th birthday

Jim South turns 100 on Oct. 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards. (Source: Facebook|Brookdale Watauga via CNN)
Updated: Mon 6:00 AM, Sep 23, 2019

WATAUGA, Texas (CNN) - A World War II veteran is asking people to help him celebrate his birthday. Jim South turns 100 on Oct. 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards.

His senior living home posted a picture of South on Facebook with a sign asking for the cards.

South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

He already has plans for his birthday cards. He says he's going to hang them in his room.

If you want to send South a special birthday message, you can send cards to:

James South
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, TX 76148

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
