Texas lawmaker: ‘Praying for protection’ is a solution for mass shootings

A Texas state lawmaker called for 'praying for protection' instead of gun reform in wake of the latest mass shooting in his state. (Source: Facebook/Rep. Matt Schaefer/CNN)
Updated: Mon 12:30 PM, Sep 02, 2019

(CNN) - A Texas state lawmaker says stricter gun laws are not a solution to mass shootings, but prayer is.

Republican Matt Schaefer made the Facebook post hours after Saturday’s rampage in west Texas.

He said that what he called "the so-called gun control solutions" will not stop a person with evil intent.

Schaefer posted that he's against universal background checks and other proposed gun control laws.

Instead, he said people should pray for gun violence victims and for protection.

In another post, the state congressman said the root of the problem is in what he called "godless, depraved hearts."

Saturday’s shooting spree left seven people dead and 22 others wounded.

It happened less than a month after other mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
